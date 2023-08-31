Cipher case: Qureshi sent to Adiala jail on 14-day judicial remand

ISLAMABAD: Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain has sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand in the cipher case here on Wednesday.
The judge conducted the hearing at a special court, which was established to hear the cases filed under the Official Secrets Act. The court has directed to present the accused again on September 13, 2023.
The PTI vice-chairman was presented before the court amid high security. Prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi requested the court to grant the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) further physical remand of the PTI leader. However, the court rejected the request and sent Qureshi back to the Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand.
The case in question is related to “misuse” of the alleged contents of a diplomatic cipher, cited by ex-premier Imran Khan as proof of an attempt to remove his government.
A case was registered against Imran and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi under sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. According to the copy of the FIR registered on August 15, consequent upon the conclusion of inquiry No 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister, former foreign minister and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in the secret classified document (cipher telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022, to secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorized persons (i.e., public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.
