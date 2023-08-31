Ghost employees dismissed

MARDAN: District Education Officer (DEO)-Female Abida Parveen has terminated two female teachers and a junior clerk from their services due to their long absence from duties.
Sources in the education department said that Huma Noreen (BPS-15), a teacher at a school in Kaloshah village, has been absent from her duties since 14 June, 2022. Similarly, Fatima Iqbal associated with a school in Mohabattabad has been absent since September 28, 2022, while Tufail Ahman (BPS-11), a clerk at a girls’ school in Bakhshali, remained absent since August 20, 2022 without any prior permission or leave sanction from the competent authority.Show-cause notices were issued to them but they failed to reply. Later, an inquiry revealed that the mentioned employees had gone abroad.
