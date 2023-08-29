Haripur police recover stolen bikes

HARIPUR: Police on Monday claimed to have busted a gang, accused of snatching mobile phones and motorbikes from people and also recovered four motorcycles from their possession.

The Ghazi police said they had arrested an accused for involvement in motorcycle and phone snatching cases.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused identified as Zabeehullah confessed to being part of a criminal gang operating in Haripur city, Ghazi, and certain areas of Punjab.

Police said that based on Zabeehullah’s confession, the investigation team also apprehended Shumal Khan, Izat Ullah, and Ehsan, residents of Fauji Colony at Rawalpindi, and Dost Muhammad, a resident of Peshawar’s Ganj area.

The police said all the arrestees had confessed to their involvement in the criminal activities.In addition, the police recovered four stolen motorcycles, two pistols, six mobile phones, and cash money from the possession of the accused.The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate’s court, which remanded them into police custody for two days.