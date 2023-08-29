SHC orders KMC, traffic police to stop illegal charged parking in city

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), other local bodies and traffic police to ensure that no unauthorised charged parking was taking place in the city.

Hearing petitions against illegal charged parking in different areas of the city, a division bench of the high court headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi ordered that appropriate action shall be taken against persons in case of violation of traffic laws.

The SHC asked a provincial law officer and KMC counsel why the parking plaza in Saddar had not been operational. The bench observed that the parking plaza that was built after spending millions of rupees had now become a haunted house as it was abandoned since after its completion.

The high court observed that civilised societies were known for the management of traffic on roads but unfortunately no traffic rules were being followed in Karachi. The bench observed that traffic was often seen moving from the wrong side and drivers used mobile phones while driving.

The KMC counsel submitted that the municipality always marked charged parking areas under its jurisdiction but the boards placed by the KMC were either removed or stolen every time after they were installed.

He said the traffic police was supposed to remove the vehicles that had been parked illegally or used in double parking.

The high court directed the KMC and provincial government’s counsel to come prepared and provide details of the areas where unauthorised charged parking was taking place or exorbitant amount was being charged.

The SHC directed the counsel to highlight and file statement along with photographs so that appropriate orders could be passed.

The bench directed the KMC, local bodies and traffic police to ensure that no unauthorized and illegal charged parking took place in the city and in case of any violation of traffic laws, appropriate action was taken in accordance with the law. The SHC also sought a compliance report form the authorities.

The petitioners had moved the high court for taking action against persons collecting parking fees in violation of the Supreme Court (SC) orders. They had maintained that the SC had issued clear directions on the issue, but private contractors were collecting parking fees on different roads of the city.

They alleged the private contractors with connivance of the KMC and DMC officials were charging exorbitant price for parking of motorcycle and cars by declaring every road and street of the city as charged parking area.

They requested the high court to direct the authorities concerned to conduct an inquiry into the collection of parking fees by private contractors, and recover the money collected in the past several years.

Earlier, another bench of the SHC had restrained the cantonment boards in the city or any other authority thereunder from collecting parking fees in their jurisdictions until further orders.

Crackdown

The Interim Sindh government, responding decisively to mounting complaints of overcharging by parking mafias, has unleashed a comprehensive crackdown, determined to uphold governmental policies and bring those responsible for these transgressions to justice.

Officials have said that a notice has been widely circulated on social media to inform the public about designated parking areas where charges apply. Approximately 18 locations have been designated as paid parking spots, operating strictly from 8am to 8 pm.

Motorbike parking will be subject to a nominal fee of Rs10, while cars will be charged Rs20. Stringent measures have been put in place to ensure adherence to these rates, with hefty penalties of Rs5,000 for any overcharging. Additionally, a fine of Rs2,000 will be imposed for parking across double lines, and a Rs500 penalty for disrespectful behavior towards the public, among other violations.

Sources have said the responsibility for collecting parking fees has been outsourced to a private company, in accordance with the regulations of the Charged Parking Department, primarily in DMC (South) Section-6 of Sub-Section (A). This company is required to remit monthly fees to the government during the first week of each month. Notable sites under this arrangement include Gul Plaza, Maston Road, Central Plaza to Reno Centre Waheed Murad Road, Emerald Tower in Clifton, adjacent to Two (2) Talwaar, Ali Muhammad Dina Road opposite Lunda Bazar, Beaumont Road, PIDC area, and several internal streets.

Furthermore, the scope of the charged parking initiative extends from the Center Shopping Mall to Zainab Market, spanning State Life Building to International Shopping Centre on Abdullah Haroon Road in Saddar. Other areas include Reo Rex opposite Atrium Mall, Zaibunnisa Street, Bohri Bazar in Saddar, Raja Ghazanfar All Roads, Cooperative Market, and Abdullah Haroon Road. The government's stern policy extends to locations such as Regal Chowk, Camera Market, Karimi Center, Skin Disease Hospital in Saddar, Jehangir Park gate area, Marium Market, New Jama Mall, Buzanji Street, Gareeb Nawaz Dasturkhawan near Civil Hospital, South City in Clifton, and more.

Authorities have directed site supervisors from the Charged Parking Department to exercise vigilant oversight at the mentioned sites, rigorously enforcing the government's directives. These authorized personnel are expected to adhere strictly to the following guidelines. The stipulated parking hours remain from 8am to 8pm. Notably, any individual collecting fees without the proper uniform will be liable for a Rs1,000 fine. The same penalty applies to parking fee collectors not wearing reflective jackets or charging without adhering to the approved rates. A fine of Rs2,000 will be imposed for vehicles parked beyond a single line.

Government authorities have emphasized that robust action will be taken against any transgressors. District administrators, municipal commissioners, SSPs of Traffic Police Karachi, SHOs, and Traffic Section officers have all been briefed on the stringent measures that are now in force. The government's resolve to curb overcharging mafias is unwavering, ensuring fair and regulated parking practices throughout the city.