Khattak equally responsible if PTI committed anything wrong: Saif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif while speaking through a virtual link on September 23, 2022. — Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif's website

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif advised former party leader and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervez Khattak to announce quitting politics now as he had become too old to carry out hectic activity of politics.

In a video message released here on Sunday, he said Khattak was fully responsible for all that was done by the PTI during the past years. Even if anything wrong was committed, he was responsible for that also as the KP CM and as the main party leader.

Saif regretted that Pervez Khattak was projecting himself as an innocent person and holding party chief Imran Khan responsible for everything wrong done in the past.

He said Pervez Khattak, by issuing statements to the media and portraying himself as an innocent person, was causing embarrassment to Pakhtuns and bringing a bad name to the people of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.