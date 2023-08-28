Pak, China open first international road trade route under CPEC

GILGIT: Pakistan and China inaugurated a first international road transport trade route under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to facilitate cross-border trade with landlocked countries.

The opening ceremony took place on the 10th anniversary of the CPEC project. This development marks a significant step towards promoting cross-border trade and connectivity between Pakistan and China.

The inaugural shipment, organized by China, successfully reached the Khunjerab Border, marking the first consignment en route to Afghanistan. Utilizing the Karakoram Highway (KKH) as a transit route, the cargo will enter Afghanistan through the Torkham Border. This milestone not only strengthens economic ties between the two nations but also offers a crucial land route for connecting the Central Asian countries.

The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) of Pakistan and Chinese company Siva Logistics have initiated bilateral transit trade operations between the two countries. The collaboration aims to enhance efficiency and security in cross-border shipments. The utilization of the United Nations International Road Transport Convention (TIR) will streamline customs procedures, ensuring swift movement of goods across borders.

Kashgar has been designated as a national logistics center by the Chinese government for the year 2023, further highlighting its strategic importance in facilitating international trade.

The local population of Gilgit-Baltistan has warmly embraced this milestone, which coincides with the commencement of international flights from Skardu International Airport.