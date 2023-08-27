Poland probes railway hacking

WARSAW: Polish authorities said Saturday they are investigating an apparent hacking attack on the national railway communications network which destabilised overnight traffic in the country’s northwest. Media reports said the signals were interspersed with renditions of the Russian national anthem and a recording of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“We know that for some months there have been attempts to destabilise the Polish state. Such attempts have been undertaken by the Russian Federation in conjunction with Belarus,” added Zaryn, stating authorities were taking the incident seriously.
