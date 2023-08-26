CDA to open Bagh-e-Shuhada on September 6

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Anwarul Haq has directed opening of ‘Bagh-e-Shuhada’ being developed to commemorate sacrifices of martyrs for public on September 6.
The CDA chairman accompanied by the federal minister for culture and national heritage Jamal Shah on Friday visited site of ‘Bagh-e-Shuhada’ located in F-9 Park.
The CDA boss directed concerned officials to complete remaining work on the project at the earliest so that it is opened for public on the Defence Day of Pakistan, next month. A CDA official said that ‘Bagh-e-Shuhada’ is being developed adjacent to the art gallery which besides other features would also contain portrait of martyrs with the purpose to aware people particularly children and young generation about sacrifices of martyrs.
Rawalpindi:The local leadership of Jamaat-e-Islami has announced to launch a protest drive against the Water and...
Islamabad:Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Islamic...
Islamabad:The event titled ‘Breaking the Silence: Caring for our mental well-being-conversations for a healthier...
Rawalpindi:Rawalpindi Development Authority on Friday issued notice to a marketing company to stop the advertisement...
Islamabad:Grand finale & prize distribution ceremony of Finding Innovative & Creative Solutions , NUST’s flagship...
Islamabad:The Afghan gangsters, continuing their rampage, snatched a bike and mobile phone after publically holding...