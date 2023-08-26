CDA to open Bagh-e-Shuhada on September 6

Islamabad: Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Anwarul Haq has directed opening of ‘Bagh-e-Shuhada’ being developed to commemorate sacrifices of martyrs for public on September 6.

The CDA chairman accompanied by the federal minister for culture and national heritage Jamal Shah on Friday visited site of ‘Bagh-e-Shuhada’ located in F-9 Park.

The CDA boss directed concerned officials to complete remaining work on the project at the earliest so that it is opened for public on the Defence Day of Pakistan, next month. A CDA official said that ‘Bagh-e-Shuhada’ is being developed adjacent to the art gallery which besides other features would also contain portrait of martyrs with the purpose to aware people particularly children and young generation about sacrifices of martyrs.