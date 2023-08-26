Burglars gang busted; two held

LAHORE:Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) team, in conjunction with the Lahore Police, busted a burglars gang and arrested two suspects.
The safe cities surveillance team traced the suspects in the Liaqatabad area. During the inspection, the police recovered pistols, ammunition, four stolen motorcycles and master keys in the possession of the apprehended suspects identified as Aamir and Ali Raza. Further investigation revealed that the suspects were also involved in a series of thefts and importation of stolen motorcycles into various areas of Lahore. A case has been filed against them. SP Amara Shirazi, said safe city's surveillance cameras played a significant role in managing and curbing criminal activities. We encourage people to report any suspicious activities in their surroundings to the helpline ‘15’ so that swift action can be taken, she added.
