Eight people, including six students, were rescued from a cable car that got stuck 900 feet above ground in Khyber Pakhtnkhwa’s Battagram district on Tuesday. The students were using the cable car to get to school due to the lack of roads in the area. Hence, it is our careless and neglectful authorities that ought to be blamed for this incident. Ultimately, the army and local residents were needed for a successful rescue.
The whole incident lays bare the weaknesses of our state authorities. Institutions like the NDMA and PDMA seem unable to cope with disaster and emergency situations without having to rely on ordinary people. The state needs to have the manpower and equipment to deal with such incidents on its own. That all eight of those trapped are still alive is nothing short of a miracle.
Safoora Aziz
Khuzdar
