Association warns university management against ‘changes’

ABBOTTABAD: The COMSATS Employees Association (CEA) has issued a warning to the university management, advising against making any new changes at the Abbottabad campus that involve replacing the current administrative setup.

In a letter addressed to the rector of COMSATS University Islamabad, Aqeel Abbas - the president of COMSATS Employee Association in Abbottabad - stated that CUI Abbottabad experienced a significant period of turmoil last year, which led to the imposition of an ad-hoc setup.

Abbass said that throughout this challenging phase, they consistently advocated for the appointment of a permanent setup to mitigate the negative impacts of the ad-hoc arrangement. He mentioned that they have recently heard rumors suggesting the potential replacement of the current interim director at CUI, Abbottabad campus with another interim director.

“While we hope these rumors are unfounded, we feel compelled to express our viewpoint on this matter,” Abbas said. He claimed that they understand that various reasons might drive administrative changes, especially when operating under an ad-hoc setup. He urged the rector to consider the potential consequences of such changes on the overall stability and functioning of the campus.

The president of the employees’ association requested the rector to end the ad-hoc setup at CUI, Abbottabad while maintaining the current administration until the appointment of a permanent director.

“The employees and elected members of CUI, Abbottabad are steadfast in their belief that any further experimentation with the campus’s administrative structure will not be conducive to its growth and development,” he said.

He expressed the hope for ensuring the stability and success of the institution and making decisions in the best interest of CUI, Abbottabad and its employees.