8 sent to jail

Rawalpindi:The Duty Judge of Cyber Crime Wing Farzana Kausar has sent eight accused in fraud of millions of rupees with innocent people through WhatsApp to Adiala Jail here on Thursday.

The court has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing to arrest other accused involved in looting innocent people through the Apps. The accused were presented in the court after 11 days physical remand. The accused belonged to different areas like Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Baluchistan.

FIA Cyber Crime Wing, Rawalpindi Region Additional Director Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Deputy Director Tahir Tanvir and SHO Badar Shahzad brought the fraudulent in the court in strict security arrangements. The accused named Shahbaz Qalandar, Muhammad Younas, Muhammad Khalid, Waleed Khalid, Muhammad, Muhammad Waheed, Hassan Joyo and Abu Kasha who looted public through whatsapp fraud.

The accused offered visa of different countries through whatsapp calls. The accused advised the innocent people to visit in a fake medical centre for thorough medical examination. The accused used to force people to send all documents and passports with fee through whatsapp or SMS.