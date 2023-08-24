Pak-KSA Special Forces exercise starts

Special forces personnel take part in a Pakistan-Saudi Arabia joint military exercise titled 'Al-Battar I' on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. — Screengrab/ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The opening ceremony of the first Pakistan-KSA Joint Special Forces Exercise AL BATTAR-I was held at Cherat on Wednesday. The exercise is aimed at harnessing the historic military-to-military relations between the two countries. It includes nurturing of joint employment concept and identifying areas of mutual interest for future military collaboration. This is being done with a view to accruing maximum benefits from each other’s experience in employment against terrorism.

The national anthems of both the countries were played at the start of the ceremony. Senior officials from the armed forces were present on the occasion.