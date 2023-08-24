Terrorists, abettors will be hunted down till surrender: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir delivers a speech at the passing out parade of the 147th long course of the Pakistan Army at the military academy in Kakul, on April 29, 2023. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has emphasised that terrorists, their affiliates and abettors working at the behest of hostile agenda to destabilise Pakistan will be hunted down until their surrender to the state of Pakistan.

The COAS on Wednesday visited the Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District where six brave soldiers had embraced Shahadat Tuesday while fighting gallantly against terrorists. Upon arrival, the COAS was given a detailed briefing on the security situation, including ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations. The COAS interacted with officers and troops deployed in the area and appreciated their unflinching resolve in fighting the menace of terrorism. “Shuhada are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan,” he said. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by commander Peshawar Corps.