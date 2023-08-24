Pakistan out of Asian volleyball title contention

LAHORE: Pakistan on Wednesday were put out of the title contention when they were ruthlessly defeated by strong Iran 3-0 in their crucial game of the 22nd Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship in Urmia, Iran.

Iran with this super win also blasted their way into the semi-finals of the 17-nation event.

Pakistan now will play classification matches.

In front of the jam-packed venue where crowd backed strong Iran, Pakistan did not respond well, making several mistakes especially in the reception.

The big issue seemed in Pakistan team was replacement and it looked that the bench had no sting which could provide an impetus to the side.

Iran showed dominance in every zone and Pakistan had no answer to their super block which damaged the whole cause of the Pakistani team being coach by Brazilian Issanaye Ferraz. In the first set Pakistan shoowed some resolve but it was Iran who lifted that set 25-18 to take a solid start to the knock-out game.

In the second set Iran exerted more pressure on the Green-shirts and grabbed that game more convincingly 25-15 to take their lead to 2-0.

In the third set Iran showed more dominance, outshining Pakistan in every department before notching 25-13 win to seal a comfortable victory.