Untrustworthy

This letter refers to the article ‘The SIFC wild card’ (August 22, 2023) by Hassan Baig. The writer has made useful proposals and is quite appreciative of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) initiative. However, I am somewhat confused by the claim that “It is equally important to help build the Pakistani people’s trust in our political system”. I have always believed that trust is something which is earned through worthwhile performance.

It is definitely not something which could be bestowed on some person or institution by ‘prompting’ people to do so. Almost the entire political class in Pakistan joined hands and hastily enacted legislation to defang the accountability process and to finish off corruption cases against many of their members, enabling even an absconder’s triumphant return to Pakistan.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi