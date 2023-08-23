38 confirmed dengue patients in Punjab

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir has directed that all relevant departments should work in complete coordination to prevent spread of dengue revealing that a total of 678 confirmed dengue cases had so far been reported in all the districts of Punjab since January 01 this year, without involving the death of a single patient.

Giving details of the dengue cases and arrangements for their treatment, the minister informed that the health department had allocated a total of 2,678 beds for dengue patients in the government hospitals across the province out of which only 35 beds had been currently occupied by patients. He told that around 38 new dengue patients had been confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The minister said that on directions by the CM, special dengue centres were established in district and tehsil headquarters hospitals for free treatment of patients. The presence of qualified doctor was being ensured for the treatment of dengue patients at these places, he added.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that measure to stop the spread of dengue in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan and other cities across the province were also being taken. Larval surveillance has been intensified and the relevant deputy commissioners had been entrusted the responsibilities of monitoring the anti-dengue activities being carried out on scientific bases.

The minister said that the P&SHD had prepared new SOPs for dengue prevention, violators of which would be dealt with sternly. Strict legal action will be taken against those neglecting their duties regarding the anti-dengue campaign and show cause notice will also be issued to officials involved in bogus activities, warned the minister.

As a result of repeated spraying in the past years, mosquitoes had developed immunity against insecticides. Similarly, different allergic diseases had been spread due to fogging. Environmental factors were also being taken into account, informed the minister.

Secretary Primary Health Care Ali Jan Khan, while giving details about dengue in the province, told that people could contact the toll-free helpline 1033 of the department for seeking advice for dengue fever treatment, information or complaints.

He has said that since the beginning of this year, a total of 211 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in Lahore District out of which 21 new cases had been reported during the last 24 hours.