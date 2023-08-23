ISLAMABAD: Former first lady Bushra Bibi Tuesday met her husband Imran Khan at the Attock Jail and remained with him for over an hour, jail sources said. The police thoroughly searched her vehicle at the checkpoint. She accompanied her legal team and discussed some legal and political issues with Imran.
Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge, Attock, Shafqat Ullah Khan, visited the jail and submitted his written report to the authorities concerned. The report said a CCTV camera was installed just outside Imran Khan’s cell and the “L” shaped wall of his toilet was only two and a half to three feet high. Jail sources said Shafqat Ullah Khan directed the jail administration to set up the camera at a height of five to six feet.
