ECP satisfied with new result compilation system

Personnel of the anti-terrorist force uses a metal detector to check the area of the election commission in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan got a briefing on the new Result Compilation System (RCS) on Tuesday and expressed its satisfaction with the mock exercise with regard to its use.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja presided over a meeting of the commission here at its secretariat, which was attended by members, secretary and other senior officers.

The commission was given a briefing on the Result Compilation System (RCS). Under this system, it will be possible for the presiding officer to send the results immediately to returning officer through a mobile app.

Moreover, returning officers will also be able to compile inconclusive results under this system with quick and accurate data about votes.

According to the Election Commission’s Media Coordination and Outreach Wing, regular mock exercises were performed on this system, and all stages of the system were checked.

In the end, the commission expressed full satisfaction with the system.

In recent years, the commission has come up with some systems in relation to dealing with election results, which include result transmission and management systems.

Besides, the commission also reviewed the work relating to the delimitation of constituencies of the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies in light of the first-ever digital census in 2023.

In this connection, the commission has also sent necessary communications to the provincial governments and the statistics department.

Likewise, meetings have also been held with the agencies concerned and they have also been reminded on the telephone to immediately provide necessary maps and other data to the commission so that it can start the process of delimitation immediately.

To carry out fresh delimitations, the five delimitation committees, notified Monday, will receive districts’ maps and necessary data from the federal capital and provinces until August 31.