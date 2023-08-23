 
Wednesday August 23, 2023
National

DCs empowered to impose Section 144

By Our Correspondent
August 23, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab government has re-promulgated the ordinance which empowered deputy commissioners to impose Section 144 for 7 days in districts. The imposition will be decided by respective DCs on need-basis from time to time.