Class 9 result today

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will announce the results of Secondary School (Class-9) Annual Examination 2023 at 10:00 am on Tuesday (today).

Around 295,121 candidates had appeared in the annual examination. A BISE spokesperson said that the results would be uploaded on the board website www.biselahore.com. The candidates can also check their result by sending their roll number to 80029.