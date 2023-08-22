Inspects cafeteria's construction work

Caretaker chief minister visited Mayo Hospital on Monday and inspected the ongoing construction site of the new cafeteria at the hospital. He meticulously inspected the construction work and provided essential directives. During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi was accompanied by the Secretary of Communication and Works, who briefed him on the advancement of the cafeteria's construction. Amidst his inspection, the CM took a comprehensive tour of various sections within the developing cafeteria. Stressing the importance of swift completion, he urged that the construction of the new cafeteria be expedited, aligning it with contemporary standards and requirements. Mohsin Naqvi also took the opportunity to convey specific instructions to the Secretary Communication and works, with a focus on enhancing the facilities within the cafeteria.