Jaranwala mosque opens its doors to Christians to pray

KARACHI: In a gesture of solidarity, a mosque administration in Jaranwala has reportedly invited the Christian community to offer their prayers in the mosque after the torching of several churches in the Punjab town last week.
In an interview with BBC News, the incharge of one of the affected churches, Mashooq Masish, said a mosque administration had opened the doors of its building for Christian community to offer their prayers.
He said a delegation from the nearby mosque met him and others twice and asked them not to worship in the damaged church and to come to the mosque after 9am to pray.On August 16, an unruly mob had set on fire 19 churches and more than 80 houses of the Christian community over blasphemy allegations.
Waqar Ahmad has challenged the contention of President Alvi openly but the President has not offered any rejoinder
LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has called for an official inquiry into the conduct of President Arif...
It was objected that ingredients for invoking extra ordinary jurisdiction of SC under Article 184 of constitution have...
Commissioner says keeping human lives safe from threats was top priority of civic bodies, other stakeholders
Bench comprising Justice Waheed and Justice Ahmad passed order after hearing arguments of AGP Ishaq and Elahi’s...
National Weather Service said overnight that multiple daily rainfall records in the region had been broken