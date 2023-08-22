Elderly man martyred in Indian troops firing

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, the de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in the Poonch district of Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing in Nikial Sector, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Monday, targeting innocent civilians which resulted in Shahadat of 60-year old man.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the martyred has identified as Ghias, resident of village Oli in district Kotli. The Indian Army also traumatized three women who were cutting grass in the fields. This blatant Indian aggression is a clear violation of existing Ceasefire Understandings.

The ISPR statement maintained that Pakistan desires for peace and tranquillity at its borders but will take all necessary measures to protect the life and property of its citizens.

It said that any misadventure against people of Pakistan will be befittingly responded at the time and place of our choosing. This is second violation of ceasefire understanding between the two countries in less than two months.

Previously, two innocent civilians were martyred and one was injured in Indian forces unprovoked firing in Sattwal sector in on June 24. Pakistan and Indian armies reached ceasefire understanding on February 25, 2021 while vowing to implement 2003 ceasefire agreement.