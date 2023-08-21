The recent horrifying attack on Christian churches in Jaranwala is a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the dangerous intersections of nationalism, right-wing politics, and religious intolerance. This incident sheds light on how these forces are disproportionately affecting minority communities and jeopardizing their safety.
It is crucial that we collectively condemn and protest against such acts of violence and work towards building a society that celebrates diversity, values human rights, and promotes peaceful coexistence.
Muhammad Waqas
Quetta
