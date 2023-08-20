‘Leasing of railway land to be made transparent’

LAHORE: An important meeting regarding the current financial year was held in the committee room under the direction of Divisional Superintendent Railway Lahore M Hanif Gul. In the meeting chaired by Deputy Divisional Superintendent Railways Imran Mashal and Deputy Director Property and Land Tauseef Zafar, a comprehensive plan was made to get Rs2,000 million revenue from the Land Department during the current financial year.



On this occasion, various suggestions related to getting revenue from land sector were also discussed by the participants. Apart from this, during the meeting, special instructions and orders were also given to AENs and IOWs regarding getting revenue as per target from Land Department. On this occasion, DS Railway and Deputy DS Railway said that the auction of shops and leasing of other land will be made transparent, but every inch of land of Railway Lahore Division will be used according to the market rate. In the meeting, with reference to the review report of the last financial year, it was told that during the last financial year, under the leadership of DS Railway Muhammad Hanif Gul, Lahore Division has created a history by getting Rs1,100 million revenue from Shuba Land. In this way, Lahore Division has earned the honour of being the first division of Pakistan Railways to get more than Rs1,000 million revenue from land department during the last financial year, but this year too, it will get Rs2,000 million revenue by making effective policies related to land leasing.