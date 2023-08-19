Martial arts players visit Jinnah House

LAHORE:Dozens of young and veteran martial arts players belonging to Atta Butt Dojo's Martial Arts Organisation Pakistan along with 80 students visited the Jinnah House (Corps Commander House) and paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army on Friday.
The martial arts players celebrated the independence day and paid rich tributes to the armed forces personnel for their tireless hard work for the safety of the country at the border and within the motherland as well as. The condemned the brutality of some people who attacked the residence of our Quaid-e-Azam. Chairman Shihan Atta Hussain Butt noted that it's so sad to see the burnt Jinnah House. “All those who took part in this brutality should be taken to task so that no one in future even think about repeating such an heinous act”.
