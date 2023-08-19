Mohsin Naqvi visits Lower Mall Police Station

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, conducted an extensive visit to Lower Mall Police Station on Friday. During his inspection, the chief minister thoroughly examined various sections, including the control room, roof, and basement of the police station. Notably, he personally engaged with the operational processes, receiving a token from the machine at the front desk. Emphasising the need for efficiency, Mohsin Naqvi instructed that updates on application process at the front desk should also be communicated to complainants via email. He further visited the lock-up area and the quarters of constables, gaining first-hand insights into their working conditions.

In a bid to enhance the police station's standards, the chief minister urged the formulation of a comprehensive upgradation plan for Police Station Lower Mall within a span of two days.