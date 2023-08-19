There is a growing water crisis in the agriculture sector. As we stand at the precipice of an alarming situation, it is imperative that we recognize the imminent threat posed to our food supply, economy, and environment. The agriculture industry, which serves as the backbone of our nation’s economy, relies heavily on water for irrigation, livestock, and crop growth.

However, recent years have witnessed a disturbing trend of dwindling water resources, exacerbated by factors such as climate change, rapid urbanization, and mismanaged water usage. The water crisis in agriculture warrants urgent attention from all sectors of country.

Marwa Hassan

Kech