Man shot dead

A 35-year-old motorcyclist was gunned down in the Kahna area here Thursday. The victim identified as Akbar Ali Shah of Batapur was on his way when some car riders at Kacha Chowk opened fire at him. As a result, he received fatal injuries. Initial investigations suggested that the victim might have been murdered on old enmity. Meanwhile, a 50-year-old man was shot dead in Hayer. The victim was on his way when near Rakh Burj village Bedian Road he was intercepted by some unidentified men who opened fire and killed him on the spot.