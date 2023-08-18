Body formed to probe harassment case

LAHORE: Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development, Lahore has reconstituted a 3-member committee to probe the act of harassment against Additional Principal Veterinary Office (APVO)/Director Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) VRI Ms Asifa Rasool by Director VRI Lahore Dr Muhammad Anees.

The probe committee consisting of DG (Extension) Livestock and Dairy Development (L&DD) Department Dr M Iqbal Shahid, Director Livestock Lahore Division Dr Kunwar M Naeem and Assistant Research Officer (Disease Surveillance) Directorate of Breed Improvement) Lahore Dr Attiya Bukhari, will submit its report with 15 days.

According to documents available with The News, Ms Asifa Rasool had complained to the Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development that she was harassed by Dr Anees. She requested the strict disciplinary action against Dr Anees and Dr Naji Ullah on the acts of harassment at work place and interference in the public office business, keeping her under stress for three hours and unlawfully holding the public office.

According to the documents, Punjab Livestock and Dairy Development had issued appointment order of Ms Asifa Rasool as the Director of VRI Lahore, SOEII (S&GAD) 7-439/2002 (P) on Dec 12, 2022 after the approval of Punjab chief minister. According to Asifa, as she took charge of her office, Dr Anees, who was transferred to Sahiwal Division, threatened her not to take charge. Dr Anees along with his close colleagues came to the office of Ms Asifa at 4:30pm on Dec 20, 2022 and threatened her to leave the office and directed Dr Umber Rauf to collect all belongings of Dr Asifa and take possession of office forcefully.

According to Dr Asifa, “The close aide of Dr Anees shouted at her and directed her to leave the office while using abusive language. She said that Dr Anees had waved some paper but did not show it to her. His only demand from me was to leave the office and I had resisted and made it clear that I was appointed as director on the order of Punjab Chief Secretary. Upon this, Dr Anees became furious and locked me in the office for three hours from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. Dr Anees also thrown chairs at me, said Asifa while talking to The News. According to her, one of Anees’ friends also terrorised her. After that Dr Asifa called emergency helpline 15 so that she could be saved.

According to ASI Iram of North Cantt Police Station, after listening to both the officers (Dr Asifa and Dr Anees), the issue was sent to high ups of Livestock and Dairy Development. According to her, both the officers were posted by the department on the same post which was the bone of contention. Dr Asifa also knocked the door of Women Ombudsperson Punjab to get justice. She alleged that Anees was an influential person and he managed the ombudsperson.

She demanded from Punjab chief secretary, chief minister and IG Punjab to provide her full protection. She said that her parents have died and she has no male member in her family. Dr Anees knows this thing that’s why he is exploiting her, said Dr Asifa in an emotional way.

The News also talked to Dr Anees, who said that Asifa does not deserve the post of director because she was most junior. Anees, who claimed himself to be the most senior, said that he deserved to be appointed as director VRI instead of Asifa. He claimed that Asifa levelled false allegations against him. Neither he nor his subordinates or friends harassed her.