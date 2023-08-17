Safe drinking water scarcity hits Pindi

One of the public health issues plaguing Rawalpindi city these days is the widespread crisis of safe drinking water. The dengue outbreak apparently involves clean water mixed with the dreadful vector or larvae of the mosquito called Aedes.

“The water people are used to drinking outside the home or workplace remains in most cases filled with bacteria, the pathogens of myriad water-borne diseases. The apparently clear or transparent water turns out to be highly deceptive,” says Mahir Ali. “Drinking water-related diseases these days are commonplace. During the hot and humid summer days, drinking glasses of sherbets prepared with ice-mixed water at the roadside is a common spectacle. Few bother to think if these soft drinks are safe to drink,” says Shaista Zaidi.

“Drinking water after boiling it for a specific time at home should be the hygienic practice. A number of households do not boil their water for a specific length of time. Thanks to the unabatedly rising domestic gas tariff, many fixed-income families skip the mandatory boiling of water. Stomach upsets, mild to severe intestinal cramps continually plague these families,” says Dr. Noor Fatima.

“For skipping regular boiling of water, many cite the reason for gas price hikes. Water filters are a fantasy to the poor class. These families are normally among those badly affected by the scarcity of safe water,” says Noreen Naqvi. “When I think about the city’s drinking water situation, I blame the seasons of summer and monsoon. In many areas in the old city, and a few neighbourhoods in other parts, summer witnesses scarcity of drinking water as a seasonal gloom. Most of the tube wells remain dry throughout the summer or are unable to pump water because of power load shedding, says Tanvir Hussain.

“The destitute people cannot depend on the private water tanker service. Because these tankers prove too costly. In many areas, heated fights around public taps are a common spectacle,” says Rubab Alvi.

“Reportedly, the groundwater level is dropping fast in the city. According to experts, reckless urbanization, i.e. construction of high-rise buildings in all parts of the city is the main cause of water depletion. As the urbanization spreads to all directions of the city, the drop in water level gains speed thanks to pumping,” says Iftikhar Syed. “The water-carrying pipes allegedly develop cracks during monsoon. Because they fall victim to the scourge of waterlogging. This enhances the risks of the supply water’s contamination in the city,” says Alamdar Hussain.

Mehwash Hasan says, “Apart from the supply pipes’ aging process, the city authorities do not regularly inspect and maintain various types of water lines. It adds to the miseries of the city residents, long afflicted by the many-faceted crises related to water supply. Public awareness of drinkable water is the key to surviving this crisis.”