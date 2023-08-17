CTD arrests ‘notorious criminal’

Investigation personnel from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday announced the arrest of a notorious criminal in the Malir City area.

CTD Investigation Wing Incharge Khurram Waris revealed that acting on a tip-off, they conducted a raid in Magsi Goth. Despite facing resistance, they successfully apprehended the accused, Sher Muhammad alias Baba Shehroz, and also seized a 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Subsequent investigations unveiled that the arrested individual had a history of habitual criminal activities and was a notified absconder in various criminal cases. Additionally, the Malir City police had been seeking him in connection with two attempted murder cases.