Agha’s shot hurts Faheem

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was struck by a swift shot during the ongoing practice session in Lahore, injuring his left leg ahead of a crucial season.
Faheem was hit by a powerful shot from teammate Salman Ali Agha. The star all-rounder, visibly uncomfortable, left the bowling crease and received immediate medical attention with the support of the team physiotherapist.
The team management has assured that the injury to the right-arm all-rounder is not severe and has prioritized his well-being. It is pertinent to mention here that Faheem Ashraf is part of the 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan and the Asia Cup 2023.
