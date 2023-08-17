Danish Atlas awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

KARACHI: Danish Atlas Khan has been awarded Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his achievements in the game of squash.

Danish is an Asian Games gold medalist and five times Asian champion. He has won 35 gold medals, 20 silver medals, and 16 bronze medals for Pakistan. “This is a proud moment for me and my family on the 76th Independence Day. I am very thankful to my father Atlas Khan for helping me achieve high goals in this sport,” said Danish while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that his elder brother Khalid Atlas Khan also played a very important role throughout his career and helped him win gold medals at international level in a very young age.

“My special thanks to Pakistan Air Force (PAF Squash Academy) and Pakistan Squash Federation for their support and providing us a platform,” said Danish. Danish is a nephew of eight times World Open Champion Jansher Khan.

His father Atlas Khan was member of Pakistani team that won World Team Championship in Ottawa, Canada in 1977. His brother Aamir Atlas Khan was Asian Senior Champion and Gold Medalist at Asian Games.