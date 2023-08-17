Man in Australia sentenced for mailing faeces, urine to Hollywood stars

SYDNEY: A man in Australia who sent his faeces and urine to Hollywood actors Leonardo Di Caprio and Jared Leto was sentenced on Wednesday to a two-year good-behaviour bond.
Veronica Grey sent parcels from post offices around the state of Western Australia in February, a court in the town of Broome heard, and was found out after one of the packages ruptured and leaked onto a postal worker.
Public broadcaster ABC said Grey, who identifies as male, had placed his faeces and urine inside 23 postal satchels, sent to the recipients as “valentine confectionary (sic)”.
The 49-year-old pleaded guilty to five charges of using a postal service to menace, harass or cause offence, the court said. Grey was born in the Philippines before moving to the United States and then Australia, ABC reported. According to local media, Grey´s defence lawyer said he had not intended to harass the actors but instead wanted to share his “passion for the environment”.
WASHINGTON: Four indictments of Donald Trump have set the stage for a surreal and potentially explosive US...
SEOUL: Travis King defected to North Korea to escape “mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army”,...
HELSINKI: Finland´s former conservative prime minister Alexander Stubb announced on Wednesday his candidacy in the...
MADRID: Exiled Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont, who unexpectedly became a potential kingmaker following...
MEDAN, Indonesia: A spate of violent muggings by machete-wielding thieves in Indonesia has drawn coded calls from...
FRANKFURT, Germany: The German government approved a draft law on Wednesday legalising the purchase and possession of...