You’ve got text

I am a 79-year-old pensioner and have investments in a pension benefit account in National Savings. I have to send someone else to my National Savings Centre in Peshawar Cantt for the collection of my profit because of my poor health.
I request the National Savings management to start an SMS alert service so that customers like me can know the details about their transactions.
Dilawar Khan Bangash
Peshawar
