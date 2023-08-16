 
close
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

You’ve got text

August 16, 2023

I am a 79-year-old pensioner and have investments in a pension benefit account in National Savings. I have to send someone else to my National Savings Centre in Peshawar Cantt for the collection of my profit because of my poor health.

I request the National Savings management to start an SMS alert service so that customers like me can know the details about their transactions.

Dilawar Khan Bangash

Peshawar