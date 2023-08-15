Writers hoist flag

IslamabadOn the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th birthday, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held on August 14, under the auspices of the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL), says a press release
Eminent writers of Rawalpindi/Islamabad participated in this Independence Day ceremony and hoisted the national flag. Later, all the participants made a collective prayer for the development, prosperity, survival and stability of Pakistan. At the end of the ceremony, the 76th birthday cake of Pakistan was cut. Muhammad Asim Butt, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, Naseer-ud-Din Azar Saeed, Malik Meher Ali, Rehman Hafeez, Iqbal Hussain Afkar, Sardar Yusuf Zai, Muhammad Saeed and others participated in this event.
