Doctor revokes return of award after govt recognises services of 299 Covid-19 martyrs

ISLAMABAD: Several weeks prior to finalization of the list of Pakistan Civil Awards recipients, a senior government official from the Prime Minister's House and some other government officials approached renowned gastroenterologist Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz and asked him to revoke Tamgha-i-Imtiaz, which he had returned in 2021 in protest, to recognize services of all the martyrs of COVID-19.

"It was in mid-July this year when people from the Establishment Division and the most senior government official in Islamabad approached me and offered to recognize the services of all the martyrs of COVID-19 if I revoke the return of my civil award — Tamgha-i-Imtiaz that I was given in 2013, but returned it to the President in 2021 in protest," Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz told The News on Monday.

Currently serving as the Executive Director of Sindh Institute of Advanced Endoscopy and Gastroenterology (SIAG) Karachi, Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz was the only doctor in entire Pakistan who had announced to return his Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2021 to President Arif Alvi in protest after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government refused to honour the services of martyrs of COVID-19 and only awarded civil awards to two doctors who were not even on the forefront during the pandemic.

"Later the establishment division officials asked me to provide the lists of the martyrs of COVID-19 who sacrificed their lives during the pandemic while serving the people. They included doctors, nurses, paramedics, and even sanitary workers who served at healthcare facilities when they did not even have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) during the early days of COVID-19 in Pakistan," Dr. Saad recalled.

A list of around 260 martyrs of COVID-19 in Pakistan, prepared by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) was forwarded to the establishment division by Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz. To his surprise, names of around 299 martyrs of COVID-19 were announced as recipients of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government separately for their services to nation during the pandemic.

Dr. Saad said he doesn’t need any civil award. He said he was offered a better award by the government, adding that he only needs love and prayers of people, which is the best award a person should be looking for.

"And I'm also glad that even a single person who takes a stand on the basis of principles can bring about a huge change. When I renounced my award, nobody backed me and no other doctor came forward in my support or announced return of his or her civil award, he said and added that he was thankful to Almighty Allah for the stance he took which resulted in recognition of martyrs of COVID-19 by the authorities."

"A COVID-19 memorial would soon be established in Karachi which would be inscribed with names of all the healthcare providers including doctors, nurses, paramedics and other support staff who sacrificed their lives for saving others during the pandemic," Dr. Saad announced.

"The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had agreed to provide a prominent place in Karachi for establishing a memorial to martyred healthcare workers who have laid down their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan. But due to political changes, this project could not be materialized, but now we are going to establish this memorial very soon," Dr. Saad added.

"The memorial we have planned to establish in Karachi would be a piece of art and contain the names of all those doctors, paramedics, nurses, medical students and other medical staff who served during the pandemic and died while serving the patients, he announced, adding that KMC had suggested several prominent places in Karachi for the establishment of memorial, for which a design competition has already been held in Karachi."

He further announced the establishment of a fund to help the families of healthcare workers who had lost their lives due to Covid-19, adding that he had also planned to make a documentary of international standards to highlight the services, dedication and sacrifices of the fallen doctors, nurses, paramedics and other support staff.