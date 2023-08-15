Solar snags

Solar power is our best hope in terms of electricity supply, given the continuous hikes in fuel prices which has resulted in rapidly rising electricity prices. However, there are some major snags when it comes to implementing solar in Pakistan.
August is usually one of the hottest months of the year, but for the past few weeks, the temperature has been relatively moderate in Karachi and there is a lot of cloud cover. Periods such as this are a threat to the financial viability of solar panels and their ability to supply uninterrupted power.
Irshad Ali
Shahdadkot
