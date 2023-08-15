Porters’ plight

This letter refers to the editorial ‘K2’s invisible footmen’ (Aug 13). The Gilgit-Baltistan government has rightly launched an investigation to find out what led to porter Muhammad Hassan’s death. It is good to note that the international media has taken this up seriously as well. If climbers were so selfish to set a record, they could have asked for emergency rescue services.
Being a porter is a tough job. And these men are the most important resource who enable mountain climbers to reach their goals. But these people are deliberately kept away from the limelight. Those responsible for this tragic incident should pay the price of their utter apathy.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton
Canada
In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded earlier last week, a devastating train accident tragically claimed the...
This refers to the letter ‘Unpoliced traffic’ by Tabish Feroz. The writer highlights one of the critical issues...
Solar power is our best hope in terms of electricity supply, given the continuous hikes in fuel prices which has...
Pakistan is in the grip of a polycrisis. We the citizens are responsible for this. If the system is not working right,...
The biggest tribute on this Independence Day could have been to change Pakistan’s name to ‘Plotistan’.Dr Irfan...
In Pakistan, teachers play a critical role in the country’s progress and prosperity. However, we are now witnessing...