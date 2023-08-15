Porters’ plight

This letter refers to the editorial ‘K2’s invisible footmen’ (Aug 13). The Gilgit-Baltistan government has rightly launched an investigation to find out what led to porter Muhammad Hassan’s death. It is good to note that the international media has taken this up seriously as well. If climbers were so selfish to set a record, they could have asked for emergency rescue services.

Being a porter is a tough job. And these men are the most important resource who enable mountain climbers to reach their goals. But these people are deliberately kept away from the limelight. Those responsible for this tragic incident should pay the price of their utter apathy.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada