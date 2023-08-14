Four killed in Iran shrine attack

Emergency personnel transport the injured following a shooting attack at Iran´s Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Fars province capital Shiraz, on August 13, 2023.—AFP

ATEHRAN: A shooting on Sunday at a shrine in Iran’s south killed at least four people, state media said, less than a year after a similar attack on the same site.

“Four people have been killed so far following a terrorist attack by two armed men on the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh” in the city of Shiraz, the official news agency IRNA reported. One of the suspected assailants was arrested, while the other went on the run, according to Tasnim news agency.

A mass shooting in October at the revered shrine left 13 people dead and 30 wounded, in an attack later claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group extremists.

Iran hanged two men in public over the October attack, the judiciary’s Mizan Online news website reported last month, identifying them as Mohammad Ramez Rashidi and Naeem Hashem Qatali but not revealing their nationalities.

Authorities had previously said the attack involved people from other countries including neighbouring Afghanistan.

The pair were hanged at dawn on July 8 on a street near the shrine in Shiraz, the capital of Fars province, IRNA reported at the time.

Mizan said they had been convicted of “corruption on earth, armed rebellion and acting against national security” as well as “conspiracy against the security of the country”.

According to Mizan, Rashidi had confessed to having collaborated with IS to carry out the shooting.

Three other defendants in the case were sentenced to prison for five, 15 and 25 years for being members of IS, Fars Chief Justice Kazem Moussavi said.