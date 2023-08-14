Pegula stuns top-ranked Swiatek in Montreal

MONTREAL: Jessica Pegula of the United States upset world number one Iga Swiatek on Saturday before wet weather left the American waiting to discover the identity of her WTA Montreal Open final opponent.
Fourth-seed Pegula took advantage of an error-strewn display by Poland´s Swiatek to complete a 6-2, 6-7 (4/7), 6-4 victory in 2hr 30min. But heavy rain over the Montreal region washed out Saturday´s second semi-final between third seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan and 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova. Rybakina, who battled through weather delays on Friday before clinching her semi-final berth in the early hours of Saturday morning, or Samsonova will now face a gruelling double-header on Sunday with a well-rested Pegula awaiting in the final.
