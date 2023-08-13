Governor inaugurates health facility in Charsadda

PESHAWAR: Governor Ghulam Ali inaugurated Pakistan Institute of Rehabilitation Sciences at the Darur Rahmat Medical Complex in Charsadda on Saturday.

During his visit, the governor announced a grant of Rs2 million for the development of the rehabilitation centre’s block.

To commemorate Independence Day, the governor also inaugurated a free eye medical check-up centre for needy and impoverished patients and hoisted the national flag in the hospital grounds.

Present on the occasion were Chairman of Chef International Dr Dawood, Dr Sanaullah Jan, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, as well as members of the medical staff and hospital administration.

“I appreciate those who selflessly serve humanity in times of suffering. The act of serving humanity is not only a noble endeavor in this world but also a rewarding one in the hereafter,” said Ghulam Ali.

The governor inspected various wards of the hospital and met with patients, while medical practitioners informed them about the treatment facilities available.

The governor extended tribute to Dr Dawood and his team for providing free medical services to those in need.