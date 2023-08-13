Child injured as police, robbers exchange gunfire

A 12-year-old child found himself caught in crossfire between police and robbers in the Garden area.

The situation escalated as the police, engaged in routine patrolling, attempted to halt two suspicious individuals on a motorcycle. In response, the suspects unleashed a hail of gunfire, attempting to evade capture.

In the midst of the gunfire exchange, Nawaz, son of Ayub, sustained injuries. The police managed to apprehend one of the robbers, who was injured in the process. The captured suspect was identified as Abdul Wahab. A pistol and the motorcycle were recovered from his possession.

Following the ordeal, both the wounded child and the suspect were immediately transported to the Civil Hospital Karachi. Legal proceedings have been initiated after cases were registered.

Sohrab Goth protest

Residents of Sohrab Goth on Saturday voiced their frustration by staging a protest that blocked the Super Highway, demanding action against the rising street crimes and inadequate strategies to tackle them.

This led to significant disruptions on the highway connecting the country. A significant number of Sohrab Goth residents gathered near the Super Highway to protest the increasing incidents of robberies in their area, highlighting concerns over the lack of security for even labourers. Police intervention was swift, and after negotiations, the protesters dispersed, allowing traffic to return to normal.