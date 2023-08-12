Alhamra hosts Azadi Music Show

LAHORE:Alhamra Arts Centre hosted Azadi Music Show, where the resonating chants of 'Pakistan Zindabad' filled the air as the event began on Friday.

Famous film producer and director Syed Noor graced the occasion as the chief guest. Amidst the melodies of the Azadi Music Show, participants collectively revisited the history of Pakistan’s independence. Syed Noor congratulated Executive Director Alhamra M Saleem Sagar and his team on this significant moment for orchestrating a splendid programme.

Renowned artists, including Malku, Aman Ali, Saira Tahir and Hasan Ali delivered enchanting performances that garnered a standing ovation from the captivated audience. Devoted fans paid homage to their leaders, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the spirit of freedom. The fusion of traditional and classical music enriched our cultural heritage, spotlighting the nation’s cultural identity through the art of song. Alhamra executive director said that freedom songs during Pakistan’s struggle ignited an enduring enthusiasm in the hearts and minds of the people. These songs played an instrumental role in unifying the nation during the Pakistan Movement.