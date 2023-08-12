Extensive plans for I-Day celebrations

LAHORE:A meeting was held in the Chief Minister's office under the chairmanship of caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in which the arrangements for celebrating Independence Day were reviewed.

The CM acknowledged Pakistan's genesis as a product of immense ancestral sacrifices, with a reminder that independence was secured through the crossing of rivers of fire and blood by Muslims striving for liberty.

He conveyed that Punjab's Independence Day observances are meticulously curated to stand as a remarkable and unparalleled tribute. Acting upon directives from the caretaker CM, the Independence Day festivities are set to be marked with a blend of grandeur and patriotic fervor, as extensive plans have been finalised for Punjab's jubilant observance.

At night on August 13, a vibrant display of fireworks is scheduled to illuminate the skies. Simultaneously, on the morning of August 14, flag-hoisting ceremonies will be held in unison across all divisional and district headquarters throughout Punjab. On the evening of August 14, Milli songs and anthems will be presented to the general public in special events. Renowned singers will perform their art. All government and private buildings will be lit up across the province. National flags will be displayed at prominent places in all cities. Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will perform at Gaddafi Stadium. Fireworks show will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan and other places.

The day will witness a ceremonial flag-hoisting at Huzuri Bagh at 8am, followed by similar observances at landmarks such as Multan Ghanta Ghar. Firework displays and musical performances will grace the night in Multan, where the Metro route will also be illuminated. The occasion will also see the planting of saplings. The canals of Lahore and Faisalabad will be illuminated.