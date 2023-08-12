 
Saturday August 12, 2023
Theft alert

August 12, 2023

A few days ago, my mother’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping. The thief seems to have been rather well-trained as my mother did not notice her wallet was missing until she looked for it to pay for something.

I would advise the people reading this letter to keep an eye on their valuables while shopping. I would also request the authorities to investigate why such incidents have become so prevalent nowadays.

Sara Zahid

Karachi