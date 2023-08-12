Theft alert

A few days ago, my mother’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping. The thief seems to have been rather well-trained as my mother did not notice her wallet was missing until she looked for it to pay for something.
I would advise the people reading this letter to keep an eye on their valuables while shopping. I would also request the authorities to investigate why such incidents have become so prevalent nowadays.
Sara Zahid
Karachi
This letter refers to the news report ‘Transfer of vehicles: Excise Dept simplifies biometric procedure’ ....
This letter refers to the article ‘A shameful chapter indeed’ by Raoof Hasan. The articles critiques of the...
The sudden and unwarranted disruption of power supply to farms is worsening and becoming an agony for farmers. The...
The Sindh government’s initiative to enhance compensation for the families of police martyrs is a commendable...
There is no place in politics for political leaders who claim that they alone know what is right and exclude all those...
In Pakistan, women constitute around half of the total population but the adult female literacy rate is around 47 per...