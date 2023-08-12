Powerless farmers

The sudden and unwarranted disruption of power supply to farms is worsening and becoming an agony for farmers. The rice and maize crops throughout the country are at a critical stage at this time of the year and any minute problem could damage the entire agricultural sector.

As a farmer, I can attest to the fact that dozens of tubewells in my area are deprived of electricity. How does the government plan to rejuvenate the agricultural sector like this?

Hafiz Munawar Mehmood

Pakpattan