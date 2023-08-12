Powerless farmers

The sudden and unwarranted disruption of power supply to farms is worsening and becoming an agony for farmers. The rice and maize crops throughout the country are at a critical stage at this time of the year and any minute problem could damage the entire agricultural sector.
As a farmer, I can attest to the fact that dozens of tubewells in my area are deprived of electricity. How does the government plan to rejuvenate the agricultural sector like this?
Hafiz Munawar Mehmood
Pakpattan
This letter refers to the news report ‘Transfer of vehicles: Excise Dept simplifies biometric procedure’ ....
A few days ago, my mother’s wallet was stolen from her purse while she was shopping. The thief seems to have been...
This letter refers to the article ‘A shameful chapter indeed’ by Raoof Hasan. The articles critiques of the...
The Sindh government’s initiative to enhance compensation for the families of police martyrs is a commendable...
There is no place in politics for political leaders who claim that they alone know what is right and exclude all those...
In Pakistan, women constitute around half of the total population but the adult female literacy rate is around 47 per...