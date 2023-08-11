Wasa set to increase water, sewerage tariffs

Rawalpindi: The Water and Sewerage Agency (Wasa) Rawalpindi is set to shock its consumers with a 300 per cent to 1500 per cent increase in water and sewerage charges which would be effective from July 01 this year. The agency had already compiled bills for the month of July which are available online.

However, the sources said the bills were yet to be delivered to consumers sensing the backlash and sharp criticism. As per routine, the revenue wing of Wasa delivers bills to consumers by the 5th of every month. Trying to give reasons for the exorbitant increase in water and particularly sewerage tariffs, an official of Wasa said the rates were revised after the year 2009.

The agency did not even spare consumers living in houses of category C locations up to four Marlas of any area. It has also been noted that bills available online contain charges more than what was increased by the government. According to a rate list available with 'The News' there is up to over 1500 percent increase in Wasa bills for commercial consumers while residential consumers would have to pay inflated bills from 300 to 600 per cent. The water and sewerage charges for residential consumers of residence up to four marlas have been increased from Rs148 per month to Rs500 per month showing an increase of around 350 per cent. This includes an increase in water bills from Rs98 to Rs290 and sewerage charges from Rs40 to Rs210 per month. For consumers residing in seven Marla houses, the total monthly charges have been increased from Rs226 to Rs1302 showing an increase of over 550 per cent. This includes an increase in water bills from Rs134 to Rs672 and an increase in sewerage charges from Rs92 Rs630. Similarly, for the Wasa consumers residing in houses from over seven marla to 10 marlas, the total charges have been raised from Rs394 to Rs2008 showing an increase of over Rs1650 (nearly 450 per cent increase). This includes an increase in water charges from Rs264 to Rs1160 and sewerage charges from Rs130 to Rs841 per month. The consumers of houses from 11 to 15 marlas would now pay Wasa bills of Rs2500 instead of Rs525 reflecting an increase of nearly 480 per cent. This includes an increase in water charges from Rs350 to Rs 1450 and a sewerage bill from Rs175 to Rs1050.

The owners of houses from over 15 to 20 marlas would pay Rs Rs 3780 instead of Rs 900 reflecting an increase of 550 percent including an increase in water charges from Rs 600 to Rs 2120 and sewerage charges from Rs300 to Rs1660. Similarly, the residents of houses up to 25 marla would pay enhanced charges of Rs5000 instead of Rs1595 per month with an increase of over 300 per cent. The water and sewerage charges for consumers falling in this category are increase from Rs1063 and Rs532 to Rs2900 and Rs2100 respectively. There is 1500 percent increase in charges for under construction houses upto 20 marlas from Rs2250 to Rs30,000. The ice factories would have to pay over Rs31,000 instead of Rs11,000 per month, petrol pumps with service stations from Rs17361 to Rs25,000 per month, bakeries and sweet shops with factories from Rs2938 to Rs5345, fast food from Rs2,783 to Rs5,345 while barber shops upto two hamams Rs1,100 to Rs5,345 and over two hamams from Rs1,854 to Rs7,445 per month.

Although Wasa is increasing charges but it has not been able to upgrade its sewerage system with increase in population of Rawalpindi metropolitan. The sewerage lines in many areas were laid in 1982 or before and manholes most of the time overflow.

The agency is also unable to meet water shortage during the summer. The owners of under construction houses for whom charges have been increased by 1500 per cent have to meet their water need through water tankers.